Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,216,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.74% of Eaton worth $2,533,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Eaton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,919,000 after acquiring an additional 611,053 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 437,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 996,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 305,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

