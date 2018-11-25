Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 34.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,160,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,299,000 after buying an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 18.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a one year low of $82.70 and a one year high of $88.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

