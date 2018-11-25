Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,830,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,370,000 after acquiring an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,827,000 after acquiring an additional 647,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/eagle-asset-management-inc-buys-1384-shares-of-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.