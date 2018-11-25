E. W. Scripps (SSP) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.07% of E. W. Scripps worth $33,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other E. W. Scripps news, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $359,805.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,494.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Scripps bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,619.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 413,224 shares of company stock worth $6,967,795 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $17.03 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

