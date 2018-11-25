Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,519,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,278,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

