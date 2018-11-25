DRP Utility Market Capitalization Achieves $594,388.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. DRP Utility has a market capitalization of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRP Utility token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DRP Utility alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00125716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00190630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.08637466 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027281 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRP Utility’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRP Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRP Utility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.