Dropcar (DCAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

