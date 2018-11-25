Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.89.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Dream Global REIT alerts:

DRG.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.58. The company had a trading volume of 143,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,609. Dream Global REIT has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.58.

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.