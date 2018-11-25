DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in DowDuPont by 334.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

