DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DWDP. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $56.43 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

