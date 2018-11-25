DOWCOIN (DOW) Market Capitalization Hits $778,615.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 266% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $778,615.00 and approximately $1,081.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00004324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00065560 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,472,964 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

