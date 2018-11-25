Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $33,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $91.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

