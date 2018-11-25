Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Holdings Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total value of $7,709,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,958,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.30.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

