Dollarcoin (DLC) Trading Down 41% Over Last Week

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $29,132.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.04414393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.01501478 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

