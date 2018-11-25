Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 252.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

