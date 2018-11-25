Distil (DIS) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 2.76

Media stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of 2.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LON DIS opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday. Distil has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

