Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCOM. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $627.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.66. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after buying an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

