Dillard’s (DDS) versus Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) Financial Analysis

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dillard’s and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 3 3 0 0 1.50 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dillard’s presently has a consensus target price of $60.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.41%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 3.70% 9.88% 4.40% Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -3.94% -35.77% -15.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dillard’s and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.42 billion 0.28 $221.32 million $4.80 13.54 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores $1.72 billion 0.03 -$95.05 million N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Dividends

Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores does not pay a dividend. Dillard’s pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dillard’s has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Dillard’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dillard’s has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dillard’s beats Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies. It also operates Sears Home Appliance Showrooms that offer home appliances and related services in stores primarily located in strip malls and lifestyle centers of metropolitan areas. The Sears Outlet segment provides in-store and online access to purchase outlet-value products across an assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, apparel, sporting goods, lawn and garden equipment, and tools, as well as other household goods, such as furniture. This segment also sells its products and services through searsoutlet.com. The company also offers various services, such as home delivery, installation, and extended service plans. As of August 4, 2018, the company, and its dealers and franchisees operated 783 stores in 49 states in the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

