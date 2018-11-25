DigiByte Trading 38.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $113.79 million and $1.43 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, HitBTC, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000527 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 11,099,991,504 coins. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, BiteBTC, Graviex, OKEx, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, OOOBTC, C-Patex, cfinex, Crex24, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.