Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DSX stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diana Shipping stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Diana Shipping worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

