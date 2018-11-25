DexCom (DXCM) vs. Neuronetics (STIM) Critical Review

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $718.50 million 15.37 -$50.20 million ($0.58) -214.28 Neuronetics $40.43 million 7.74 -$16.05 million N/A N/A

Neuronetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DexCom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DexCom and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 6 13 0 2.68 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

DexCom currently has a consensus target price of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.01%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than DexCom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 4.72% -2.89% -1.39% Neuronetics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Neuronetics beats DexCom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

