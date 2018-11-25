Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €37.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €37.20 ($43.26) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.60 ($43.72) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.43 ($42.36).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €27.83 ($32.36) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

