DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 65,000 Shares of JD.Com Inc (JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 478.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 123,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 101,775 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,732,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 92.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,549,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,223,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.Com to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,927.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

