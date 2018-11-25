DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $20.99 Million Stake in American Express (AXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 165.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 455.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $105.74 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

