Deere & Company (DE) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,120,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,898,000 after buying an additional 316,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,491,000 after buying an additional 303,621 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 86.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,976,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $153,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

