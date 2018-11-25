Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $101,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Cfra set a $158.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/deere-company-de-holdings-increased-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.