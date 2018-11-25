Debitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $45,362.00 (DBTC)

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Debitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Debitcoin has a total market capitalization of $45,362.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Debitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00750658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Debitcoin Profile

Debitcoin (DBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz . The official website for Debitcoin is debitcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling Debitcoin

Debitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

