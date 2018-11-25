Dean Foods (DF) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dean Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group cut Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.56.

DF opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Dean Foods has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $529.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 85.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334,401 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

