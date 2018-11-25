Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Trims Position in Tribune (TRCO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Tribune were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tribune by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Tribune by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Tribune during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Tribune during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tribune by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tribune alerts:

TRCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tribune presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE TRCO opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.06. Tribune has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tribune will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Tribune’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Trims Position in Tribune (TRCO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/dean-capital-investments-management-llc-trims-position-in-tribune-trco.html.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune (NYSE:TRCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.