Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,394 Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

