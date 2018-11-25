Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys New Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/dean-capital-investments-management-llc-buys-new-position-in-sanofi-sa-sny.html.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.