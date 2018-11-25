DCC (DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 8,000

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) in a report published on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,540 ($111.59) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,426 ($110.10).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,745 ($75.07) on Wednesday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,490 ($84.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,762.50 ($101.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 44.98 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer bought 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,815 ($75.98) per share, with a total value of £19,771 ($25,834.31).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

