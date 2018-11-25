DavorCoin (DAV) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

DavorCoin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One DavorCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DavorCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. DavorCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DavorCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DavorCoin

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DavorCoin’s total supply is 10,438,849 coins. DavorCoin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DavorCoin is davor.io

DavorCoin Coin Trading

DavorCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

