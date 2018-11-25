Davita Inc (DVA) Holdings Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

