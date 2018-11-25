David Elder Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) insider David Elder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$13,600.00.

David Elder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sylogist alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, David Elder acquired 2,900 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.48 per share, with a total value of C$39,092.00.

On Friday, November 16th, David Elder acquired 200 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, David Elder acquired 6,600 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$83,160.00.

On Friday, October 5th, David Elder purchased 900 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,475.00.

Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$13.50 on Friday. Sylogist Ltd has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/david-elder-purchases-1000-shares-of-sylogist-ltd-syz-stock.html.

SYZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark raised Sylogist from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Acumen Capital set a C$17.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a technology innovation company, provides proprietary intellectual property solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company primarily offers proprietary enterprise application software and services for non-governmental organizations, non-profit organizations, and K-12 education markets.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.