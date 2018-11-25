David Elder Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) insider David Elder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$13,600.00.
David Elder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 21st, David Elder acquired 2,900 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.48 per share, with a total value of C$39,092.00.
- On Friday, November 16th, David Elder acquired 200 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$2,750.00.
- On Tuesday, October 9th, David Elder acquired 6,600 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$83,160.00.
- On Friday, October 5th, David Elder purchased 900 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,475.00.
Shares of CVE SYZ opened at C$13.50 on Friday. Sylogist Ltd has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a technology innovation company, provides proprietary intellectual property solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company primarily offers proprietary enterprise application software and services for non-governmental organizations, non-profit organizations, and K-12 education markets.
