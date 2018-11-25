Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $98,879.00 and approximately $689,062.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00026070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00124582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00189490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.14 or 0.08403701 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027262 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.