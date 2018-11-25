D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SSI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/d-orazio-associates-inc-has-480000-holdings-in-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.