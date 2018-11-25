D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,882 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,374,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

