D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,454,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,590,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,020,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,788,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $308,056,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

NYSE:UPS opened at $108.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/d-a-davidson-co-raises-holdings-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.