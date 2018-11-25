D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,785 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% in the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 162.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.
IJH stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.32 and a 12-month high of $205.47.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.