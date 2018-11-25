CVS Health Corp (CVS) Receives $89.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Argus increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,875. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 284.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 163.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.18 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.