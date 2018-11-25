Cummins (CMI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of 1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.72 and a 1-year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cummins from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

