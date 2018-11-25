Cube (AUTO) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Cube has a market cap of $8.03 million and $1.21 million worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00128640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00191516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.10 or 0.07956556 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, BitForex, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

