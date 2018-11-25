CryptoInsight Market Capitalization Achieves $14,686.00 (TKR)

CryptoInsight (CURRENCY:TKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One CryptoInsight token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. CryptoInsight has a market capitalization of $14,686.00 and $1.00 worth of CryptoInsight was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoInsight has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00128812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00192018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.30 or 0.07874708 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009324 BTC.

CryptoInsight Profile

CryptoInsight’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. CryptoInsight’s total supply is 12,529,747 tokens. CryptoInsight’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinsightio . CryptoInsight’s official website is cryptoinsight.io . The Reddit community for CryptoInsight is /r/trackrim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoInsight’s official message board is chat.cryptoinsight.io

CryptoInsight Token Trading

CryptoInsight can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoInsight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoInsight should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoInsight using one of the exchanges listed above.

