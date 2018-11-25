Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,955,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,974,000 after acquiring an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,824,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,768,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,984,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,269,000 after acquiring an additional 116,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,784,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,717,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $112.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $72.99 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

