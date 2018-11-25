Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortive by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,768,000 after buying an additional 3,960,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fortive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,134,000 after buying an additional 984,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,852,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,935,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 26,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 15.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,078,000 after buying an additional 391,138 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $35,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-has-1-80-million-holdings-in-fortive-corp-ftv.html.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.