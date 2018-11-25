Critical Elements Corp (CRE) Director Charles Main Purchases 40,000 Shares

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) Director Charles Main acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,800.00.
Shares of CRE stock remained flat at $C$0.94 during trading on Friday. 9,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 25.25 and a current ratio of 25.52. Critical Elements Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.86.
Critical Elements Company Profile
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.