Critical Elements Corp (CRE) Director Charles Main Purchases 40,000 Shares

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) Director Charles Main acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,800.00.

Shares of CRE stock remained flat at $C$0.94 during trading on Friday. 9,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 25.25 and a current ratio of 25.52. Critical Elements Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.86.

Critical Elements Company Profile

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 500 claims covering a total area of 260.90 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

