Credit Suisse Group (CS) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
NYSE CS opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
