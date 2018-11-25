Credit Suisse Group (CS) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE CS opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

