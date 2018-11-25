Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,439 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $81,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in Express Scripts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 281,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts by 168.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 79,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Express Scripts by 15.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 45.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of ESRX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Express Scripts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

