Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,555 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Exelon worth $77,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelon by 26.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,106,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 643,409 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after acquiring an additional 721,483 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

